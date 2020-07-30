UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Provides Wheat To Flour Mills In Swat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Govt provides wheat to flour mills in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) ::Chairman DEDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Thursday said that government has been provided wheat to all flour mills in Swat district and from Monday 20 kg bag of flour will be available in all markets and shops at the official price of Rs 860.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting in Saidu Sharif, Mingora, Swat. District food Officers, District Administration Officers and other concerned officers also attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed in detail the availability of flour and prices in Swat and took necessary decisions. Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai directed to ensure abundant and official availability of flour in Swat and to intensify action against the elements involved in stockpiling to bring wheat and flour prices at uniform level across Swat.

Later, Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai chaired a special meeting on Eid-ul-Adha to ensure cleanliness and implementation of SOPs. The Chief Executive and other Relevant Officers attended the meeting.

Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai while issuing instructions said that implementation of SOPs issued by the government on Eid-ul-Adha should be ensured in all circumstances so that the people are protected from Coronavirus.

He directed the Chief Executive of WSSC to prepare a cleanliness plan on Eid-ul-Adha and inform the people so that the people would contact WSSC officials.

Related Topics

Swat Saidu Price Mingora Market All From Government Wheat Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

7 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

21 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

21 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

22 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.