Govt provides wheat to flour mills in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) ::Chairman DEDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Thursday said that government has been provided wheat to all flour mills in Swat district and from Monday 20 kg bag of flour will be available in all markets and shops at the official price of Rs 860.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting in Saidu Sharif, Mingora, Swat. District food Officers, District Administration Officers and other concerned officers also attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed in detail the availability of flour and prices in Swat and took necessary decisions. Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai directed to ensure abundant and official availability of flour in Swat and to intensify action against the elements involved in stockpiling to bring wheat and flour prices at uniform level across Swat.

Later, Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai chaired a special meeting on Eid-ul-Adha to ensure cleanliness and implementation of SOPs. The Chief Executive and other Relevant Officers attended the meeting.

Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai while issuing instructions said that implementation of SOPs issued by the government on Eid-ul-Adha should be ensured in all circumstances so that the people are protected from Coronavirus.

He directed the Chief Executive of WSSC to prepare a cleanliness plan on Eid-ul-Adha and inform the people so that the people would contact WSSC officials.