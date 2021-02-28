UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Releases Rs 63,978.216 Mln For Water Projects So Far

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

Govt releases Rs 63,978.216 mln for water projects so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The government has released a sum of Rs 63.978.216 million for various water resource projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2020-21 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 79,380.563 million was allocated for various water resource sectors in the current fiscal year. Out of total allocation, domestic share was Rs 65,882.563 million while foreign component was estimated as 13,498 million.

An amount of Rs 52,706.050 million was released from domestic share while Rs 11,272.166 million was received under foreign component so far.

An amount of Rs 16,000 million has been allocated for Diamer Basha Dam (Dam Part), Rs 5,000 million for Diamer Basha dam Project (Land Acquisition and Re-settlement), Rs 1,443.

324 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal in to RBOD, Rs 1,968 million for construction of Basool dam, Rs 1,797 million for construction of Mangi dam, Rs 2000 million for construction of small storage dams (Sindh), Rs 1500 million for construction of 100 small dams in Balochistan, Rs 1,356.346 million for Darwat dam and Rs. 2000 million for Garuk Storage dam. A sum of Rs 7,000 million has been earmarked for Mohmand dam, Rs 3000 million for Nai Gaj Dam, Rs 2,500 million for Naulong Storage dam, Rs 1,500 million for Normal/Emergent Flood Programme and Rs 3000 million for construction of Winder dam. Similarly, Rs 2000 million has been allocated for Kachhi Canal Project (Remaining Works), Rs 500 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan and Rs 30 million for construction of Delay Action dam at Zarkhune (Quetta).

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Quetta Flood Water Dam From Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2021 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

10 hours ago

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack by Terrorists in ..

10 hours ago

Dist admin organises Balochi night at Alhamra Cult ..

10 hours ago

Guardiola ranks Man City's record run as one of hi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.