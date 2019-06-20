UrduPoint.com
Govt Stopped No One From Meeting Nawaz Sharif: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:49 PM

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said on Thursday that government had not stopped anybody from meeting Nawaz Sharif

He said this while responding to MPA Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman during Punjab Assembly session which started one hour 45 minutes behind its scheduled time of 3:00 pm with Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

Law minister said the facilities which were available to Nawaz Sharif in the jail were not available to any other prisoner.

It is pertient to mention here that general discussion on provincial annual budget 2019-20 was also held in the house and the members of the assembly gave their recommendations in this regard.

Later, the assembly session was adjourned till tomorrow (Friday) 9:00 am.

