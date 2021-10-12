Govt striving to control inflation: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi Tuesday said the government was striving to control inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi Tuesday said the government was striving to control inflation.

Talking to people in his constituency NA 157 here, Zain Qureshi stated that PTI government inherited economic crisis from the past rulers.

The PTI government, he said, was hopeful of steering the country out of economic crisis, owing to its investment and export-oriented policies.

The ongoing economic indicators were showing positive results because of practical measures, taken by the government.

Zain Qureshi stated that the opposition was making undue hue and cry as it was unable to digest development, being carried out by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said that funds of millions of rupees were being spent in NA 157. In past, the constituency was deliberately kept backward by past rulers. PTI is working with dedication to facilitate the masses. On this occasion, he inaugurated different uplift schemes in Mauza 5T, Chak 4T, Chak 13MR, Chak 18MR, and Chak 6T. Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik was also present in the ceremonies.