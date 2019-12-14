UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking All Steps To Enhance Wheat Production: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:17 PM

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking all possible measures to promote agriculture, enhance wheat production and improve financial condition of farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking all possible measures to promote agriculture, enhance wheat production and improve financial condition of farmers.

The previous government ignored the agriculture sector, he said adding that the role of farmers is vital in meeting food and clothing needs of masses.

Addressing a seminar on wheat here on Saturday, he said progress of agriculture sector was crucial for developing Pakistan. He said that he himself belonged to a farmer family and was well aware of problems of the community. He said that due to different steps taken by the incumbent government, it was for the first time that farmers got the government fixed prices of wheat and sugarcane.

The minister said the government had stopped agricultural trade with the neighbouring country and it would surely facilitate local farmers. Now, the local farmers would produce crops with more commitment and get handsome returns, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that 6,500 bags of wheat seeds were distributed on subsidised rate among farmers in district Multan.

Director General Agriculture Anjum Butter said that subsidy of Rs 300 million would be given on various crops during the next month.

