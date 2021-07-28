UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Concrete Steps For Promoting Interfaith Harmony

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the government was taking concrete steps for promoting interfaith harmony and country's constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens including the minorities.

Addressing a one-day seminar titled "Message with Pakistan, Justice, love and Peace". organized by Interfath Harmony Council, Pakistan Christian Study Center as a special guest, he said "We must unite and send a message to the world that our religion is the cradle of peace and security. islam is the religion of peace and tranquility," he said.

He praised Pak Army, who played vital role in promoting peace across the country.

He urged Ulema, scholars belonging to all schools of thought to play their role in ensuring peace through implementation of the the corona Standard Operating Proscedure (SOPs) Earlier, Ashrafi chaired a meeting held at the Commissioner officer.

The meeting was attended by Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Rawalpindi Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Arif Umar Azizo and other administrative officers.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said that corona SOPs will be implemented during the upcoming Muharram-ul-Harram.

A control room will be set up in every tehsil to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens while keeping the security situation under control.

