Govt Taking Measures To Root Out Corruption From Society, Says Asad Umar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Govt taking measures to root out corruption from society, says Asad Umar

The Minister for Planning and Development says that Indian media had been trying to malign the neighbouring country's efforts taken for freedom of expression and eradicating corruption.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday said that the government is taking all possible measures to root out corruption from the society.

Asad Umar said that Indian media had been trying to malign the neighbouring country's efforts taken for freedom of expression and eradicating corruption.

The Minister for Planning said people have great expectation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the leadership, who have come to power to eliminate corruption from the society.

He said as per report of the national institutions, the corruption index has declined.

