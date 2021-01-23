Govt taking possible measures to protect children: minister Ejaz Alam Augustine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking all possible measures to protect children.

In a message on the third death anniversary of nine-year-old Zainab Ansari, the minister said the entire nation never forget the incident of little angel Zainab and the incident of Kasur was very difficult to describe in words.

The minister said that the Punjab government had enacted various laws for the protection of child rights in the province.

Ejaz Alam Augustine mentioned that the Punjab government with collaboration of all stakeholders was trying to addtopic of human rights in curriculum, especially the protection of children.