'Govt taking practical steps to promote IT education'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Member National Assembly of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti on Tuesday

said the government was striving hard to promote information technology based education

in government schools.

Talking to media here, he said the Punjab government was taking practical steps to make the province

an information technology hub and wanted to equip the youth with IT education with their regular

studies to meet future challenges.

Zulfiqar Bhatti said the PML-N government was taking solid steps to put the country on

the path to progress and prosperity.