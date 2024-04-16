Open Menu

'Govt Taking Practical Steps To Promote IT Education'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

'Govt taking practical steps to promote IT education'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Member National Assembly of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti on Tuesday

said the government was striving hard to promote information technology based education

in government schools.

Talking to media here, he said the Punjab government was taking practical steps to make the province

an information technology hub and wanted to equip the youth with IT education with their regular

studies to meet future challenges.

Zulfiqar Bhatti said the PML-N government was taking solid steps to put the country on

the path to progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Technology Education Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Progress Hub Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

4 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

1 hour ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

2 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

2 hours ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

4 hours ago
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

15 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan