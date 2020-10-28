Govt taking steps to bring sugar prices down: Hamad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production, Hamad Azhar on Wednesday said that the government was taking all possible measures to bring the sugar prices down.

Strict laws has been introduced to streamline the working of sugar sector, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The physical verification has been initiated for checking sugar industry, he said adding that Federal board of revenue, federal investigation agency and national accountability bureau had also taken notice against sugar mills.

The PTI government had taken action against cartelization, Hamad Azhar said. In the past, he said heavy subsidy had been given to sugar mills. To a question, he said we are well aware of the problem of the masses facing price hike in different commodities. All out measures have been taken to provide relief to masses in next few days, he added.