Govt taking steps to develop remote areas of Balochistan: Mitha Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Information Adviser Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Monday said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led government was taking solid measures to develop remote areas of the province which had been ignored in the development process for 3 decades.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in honour of the Provincial Advisor to the people belonging to the Mardanzai tribe in Killa Saifullah Killi Jangir.

On this occasion, the district president of the BAP party, Nawabzada Turgal Jogzai, former district organizer, Jamal Kakar, Rahim Saba, Maulvi Akram, Abdul Rehman Mardanzai, Maulvi Shams Mardanzai, Razak Mardanzai, Shah Baran Mandukhel, Fazal Amin Mandukhel, Khuda-i-dad Khan, Kakar, District Zakat Chairman, Allama Qutbuddin Khosti and other speakers said that until 30 Jamiat Ulema Islam, Pashtunkhawa and Sheikh Jafar Khan played a game with the destiny of the people as a result of this process, they have divided themselves into factions and public had not given the vote to the same party in the general election of 2018.

The speakers said that the public held them accountable for their reaction to the contradiction in their words and actions and they all faced shame in the local body elections in Killa Saifullah and Zhob.

They said that Mitha Khan Kakar implemented 17 billion rupees in collective development projects in Zhob district for 4 years and people have realized the change.

In Sherani and Killa Saifullah, the people want the leadership of Mitha Khan Kakar, they said.

The speakers said that the Jamiat Ulema islam Pashtun Khawa Milli Awami Party and the Sheikh kept the people in darkness for 30 years, but the people rejected these politicians, that's why people who were joining to BAP party.