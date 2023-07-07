Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The provincial government is taking steps to provide employment to the youth while in this regard, 3000 out of 8000 internships have been arranged for Balochistan in the Prime Minister's Empowered Youth Program (EYP).

Internships will be given to the youth in various departments. In addition, Google has increased the scholarships for the youth of Balochistan from 1,000 to 3,000, so that the youth can earn their livelihood.

These views were expressed by Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili while presiding over the Secretaries Committee meeting.

In the meeting, Secretary Law Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Prosecution Ghulam Ali Baloch, Secretary Finance Zahid Saleem and all the Secretaries and Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated through video link.

Projection of development projects, PSDP, Federal development projects, payment of QESCO bills, auction of government vehicles and other issues were reviewed in the meeting.

On this occasion, the meeting was informed that all the borders have been sealed to prevent the smuggling of wheat due to which the price of wheat and flour in the province was lower than in other provinces.

The Chief Secretary once again clarified that all administrative officers should take steps to save electricity and gas by implementing the national savings measures adopted by the federal government.

He said that the federal government has started the Internship Empowered Youth Program for the students of Balochistan and so far around 4000 youths have submitted applications.

The Chief Secretary said that students from remote areas of the province also benefited from this program and more and more students should register themselves through www.bnip.gov.pk.

Scholarships for the youth of Balochistan increased from 1,000 to 3,000 by Google through which the youth can earn their livelihood and so far 961 students have joined it in which 462 male students and 279 female students are included, he mentioned.