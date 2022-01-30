UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Resolve Problems Faced By People: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Govt taking steps to resolve problems faced by people: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Saturday said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to resolve all the problems faced by the people with limited resources.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the scholarship ceremony organized by Taraqi Foundation here at Governor House.

Ambassador to Sudan Mir Behrooz Reiki, Chairman of Prime Institute of Health Sciences Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer of Taraqi Foundation Amjad Rashid and Issa Khan Kakar were present on the occasion.

The Governor said that the provision of the Scholarship Award by the Prime Institute of Health Sciences would provide an opportunity to the students of Balochistan to hone their hidden talents and open new avenues for them to pursue higher education.

He congratulated the Prime Institute of Health Sciences and Taraqi Foundation for organizing the successful Scholarship Award ceremony, saying that the education and health sectors are of fundamental importance in the society.

The Governor said that the government was spending billions of rupees on a number of development projects which would provide benefits to the people after completion.

He said that there was an urgent need to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the timely completion of development projects for facilitating the people.

He urged all media persons to play a role to highlight positive image of the country and the province and refrain from spreading unverified news and sensationalism.

Earlier, Ambassador to Sudan Mir Behrooz Reiki, Chairman of Prime Institute of Health Sciences Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer of Taraqi Foundation Amjad Rashid, and Issa Khan Kakar also addressed the participants of the Scholarship Award ceremony.

Later, the Governor distributed scholarship awards among the students from different districts.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Education Rashid Sudan Media All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

1 hour ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

1 hour ago
 Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

2 hours ago
 Kazakh leader rejects international probe into dea ..

Kazakh leader rejects international probe into deadly unrest

2 hours ago
 India Delivers 3 Tons of Medical Supplies to Afgha ..

India Delivers 3 Tons of Medical Supplies to Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh govt to provide sing ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh govt to provide single line budget to all tertiary ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>