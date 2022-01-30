Govt taking steps to resolve problems faced by people: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Saturday said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to resolve all the problems faced by the people with limited resources.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the scholarship ceremony organized by Taraqi Foundation here at Governor House.

Ambassador to Sudan Mir Behrooz Reiki, Chairman of Prime Institute of Health Sciences Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer of Taraqi Foundation Amjad Rashid and Issa Khan Kakar were present on the occasion.

The Governor said that the provision of the Scholarship Award by the Prime Institute of Health Sciences would provide an opportunity to the students of Balochistan to hone their hidden talents and open new avenues for them to pursue higher education.

He congratulated the Prime Institute of Health Sciences and Taraqi Foundation for organizing the successful Scholarship Award ceremony, saying that the education and health sectors are of fundamental importance in the society.

The Governor said that the government was spending billions of rupees on a number of development projects which would provide benefits to the people after completion.

He said that there was an urgent need to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the timely completion of development projects for facilitating the people.

He urged all media persons to play a role to highlight positive image of the country and the province and refrain from spreading unverified news and sensationalism.

Earlier, Ambassador to Sudan Mir Behrooz Reiki, Chairman of Prime Institute of Health Sciences Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer of Taraqi Foundation Amjad Rashid, and Issa Khan Kakar also addressed the participants of the Scholarship Award ceremony.

Later, the Governor distributed scholarship awards among the students from different districts.