Govt Taking Steps To Uplift Agri Sector; Enhance Processing, Exports: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said that the government was taking measures to uplift the agriculture sector as well as the processing and exports.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of China Oil and food Stuffs headed by President Luan Richeng, apprised them of the performance of Pakistan's agriculture sector.

He said that with a view to promote the agriculture sector, the government has also included it in Special Investment Facilitation Council.

He said Pakistan was not only striving to increase the agriculture yield but also the processing and enhance country's agricultural exports.

The delegation expressed keen interest to invest in Pakistan which the prime minister welcomed.

