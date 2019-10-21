(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said the government 's offer of talks with the opposition should not be construed as its weakness.

Talking to media after attending a ceremony regarding rehabilitation of disabled persons here at a local hotel, he said the government was neither afraid of opposition's protest nor it had decided to close roads to stop the protestors.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, besides all other allies, were completely with the government.

Ch Sarwar said the protest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other opposition parties could damage Kashmir cause, national unity and solidarity; therefore, the opposition, instead of staging a protest demonstration to destabilise the country, should raise voice and express solidarity with the helpless Kashmiris.

To a question, he said the government would provide all facilities to the opposition if they wanted to hold a peaceful protest, but it would not allow the opposition parties to shut the capital, adding supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law would be ensured at any cost.

The governor said the world community should play its role to stop Indian war hysteria and its atrocities and brutalities in occupied Kashmir, adding Kartarpur Corridor would be opened for Sikh yatrees at every cost from the next month.

He said over 100,000 Sikh yatrees from across the world would come to Pakistan on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak's 550 birthday celebrations.

Ch Sarwar strongly condemned the Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation at the Line of Control (LoC) and said Pakistan Army had given a befitting response to India's unprovoked ceasefire violation. The whole nation supported Pakistan Army, he added.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, he appreciated the efforts of Akhuwat and other social welfare organizations for rehabilitation of disabled people and said the Federal and provincial governments were working hard to put in place effective measures to facilitate the disabled people.

He also thanked the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori for initiating a programme for rehabilitation of the disabled.

People from all walks of life also attended the ceremony.