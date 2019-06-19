UrduPoint.com
Govt To Adopt Tit For Tat Policy Against Opposition: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Govt to adopt tit for tat policy against opposition: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the opposition had created fuss in the National Assembly and the government would reply in the same manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said as per parliamentary traditions the government and opposition should have to listen to each others speeches.

He said everyone knew that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were involved in corrupt practices and they were facing accountability in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and performing its duties smoothly without any pressure.

NAB and courts of the country were working independently and both the institutions were not under the government, he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said people of the country had badly rejected politics of the opposition parties and they had full confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To a question, he said it was astonishing that Rs 24,000 billion loan had been taken during the last ten years but no one knew where the amount was spent.

