Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that the government would conduct next general elections in 2023 as per schedule.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership is wasting time of the public on non-issues, he said while talking to ptv. He said that PTI leadership had been using the national institutions for personal interest.

He said, Imran Khan had made derogatory remarks against the heads of the institutions. Qamar Zaman Kaira urged the leadership of PTI to choose civilized language and way to resolve the political issues.

In reply to a question about Imran Khan's desire to visit Sindh areas, he said, the PTI leaders should go to provincial areas to help flood-hit people.

Commenting on foreign funding case, he said that election commission had given reports against the leadership of PTI in foreign funding case. To a question about Tosha Khana, he said, there must be a legislation and proper method so that everyone should follow rules to avoid agitation. To another question about ties with foreign countries, he said that PTI's last regime had shown some weaknesses in strengthening relations but incumbent government made good efforts to improve the relations with all countries.