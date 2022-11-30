Govt to conduct next elections after completing constitutional tenure: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister for Eduction Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that government would conduct general elections after completing the constitutional tenure

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was a need to work together to strengthen the political system. He stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve speedy progress in the country.

Commenting on the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that Imran Khan formed the last government through "rigging elections".

He said that coalition partners had adopted the constitutional path and removed Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) is a larger democratic party, also adding that the PML-N had made a lot of sacrifices for maintaining the democratic system in the country.