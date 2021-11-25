UrduPoint.com

Govt To Continue Legislation For Empowerment Of Women; Farogh Naseem

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

Govt to continue legislation for empowerment of women; Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday said that the government would continue legislation for the appointment of women judges in the Supreme Court and for the empowerment of women and their rights.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of 1st Women in Law Awards & Symposium on Diversity and Inclusion. The Ministry of Law and Justice held Pakistan's 1st women in law awards, public-private partnership with Group Development Pakistan and Women in Law Initiative Pakistan for increasing women's representation in law.

  The minister said that the government will continue to legislate for the empowerment of women and their rights, he added.

He said a woman could only be nominated as judge in the superior judiciary if she choose to practice.

Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Bukhari said that she was delighted that today the Law Ministry was hosting the first women law awards and formally celebrating women's achievements in law. It was a great moment and very refreshing indeed, she added.

She said' "All the women in law have a huge contribution. If we have a women perspective, it changes the whole dynamics of the judgement. "We now have a portal to bring all the female lawyers, advocates, judges, together to coordinate their voices", she added.

Former SC Judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed also addressed the function.

