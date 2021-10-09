Govt to control inflation by improving productivity in agriculture: Fakhar Imam

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said the incumbent government was committed for prosperous Pakistan and soon it would control inflation.

The inflation would be controlled through high productivity in agriculture sector. He said this during his address in ceremony hosted by Syed Baqir Sultan Gardezi, here. Fakhar urged masses to support the incumbent government. Agriculture sector was backbone of country's economy, he said. Huge amounts were being spent to improve production of different crops.

Responding to inflation, he stated that it was due to ill conceived policies and corruption of the past rulers. He hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for making sincere efforts for uplift of the country.

Record uplift schemes were in progress across the country. He hinted that masses would hear good news soon. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Syed Abid Imam, Nasir Shah, Ali Akbar and many other notables werealso present on this occasion.