UrduPoint.com

Govt To Control Inflation By Improving Productivity In Agriculture: Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Govt to control inflation by improving productivity in agriculture: Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said the incumbent government was committed for prosperous Pakistan and soon it would control inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said the incumbent government was committed for prosperous Pakistan and soon it would control inflation.

The inflation would be controlled through high productivity in agriculture sector. He said this during his address in ceremony hosted by Syed Baqir Sultan Gardezi, here. Fakhar urged masses to support the incumbent government. Agriculture sector was backbone of country's economy, he said. Huge amounts were being spent to improve production of different crops.

Responding to inflation, he stated that it was due to ill conceived policies and corruption of the past rulers. He hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for making sincere efforts for uplift of the country.

Record uplift schemes were in progress across the country. He hinted that masses would hear good news soon. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi, Syed Abid Imam, Nasir Shah, Ali Akbar and many other notables werealso present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Agriculture Progress Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Ice Warrior 12, Women’s Cycling Challenge in Al ..

Ice Warrior 12, Women’s Cycling Challenge in Al Marmoom and ContiFit Challenge ..

5 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai to host Sustainability Week openin ..

Expo 2020 Dubai to host Sustainability Week opening, Zayed Sustainability Prize ..

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new insights into tu ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new insights into turbulent Martian atmosphere

11 minutes ago
 UAE announces 146 new COVID-19 cases, 188 recoveri ..

UAE announces 146 new COVID-19 cases, 188 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah grieves over death of former PA ..

CM Murad Ali Shah grieves over death of former PA secretary

8 minutes ago
 FCCI, LC liaison to be strengthened: President

FCCI, LC liaison to be strengthened: President

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.