Govt to design policy ensuring women joint ownership in housing scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said government would formulate a policy to ensure women have joint ownership of homes built in each of the new housing schemes.

She further informed under Ehsaas housing scheme for marginalized people of the society government would also provide interest-free loans for housing and also establish Panah Gahs for women in major cities of the country.

Shortage of affordable housing was one of the major challenges in the country the inability to afford decent housing affects marginalized and vulnerable groups the most and exacerbates their poverty, she told APP.

To provide housing facility to particular marginalized groups through targeted schemes, the government envisions a multitier approach, she said.

