UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Design Policy Ensuring Women Joint Ownership In Housing Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:48 PM

Govt to design policy ensuring women joint ownership in housing scheme

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said government would formulate a policy to ensure women have joint ownership of homes built in each of the new housing schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD), Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday said government would formulate a policy to ensure women have joint ownership of homes built in each of the new housing schemes.

She further informed under Ehsaas housing scheme for marginalized people of the society government would also provide interest-free loans for housing and also establish Panah Gahs for women in major cities of the country.

Shortage of affordable housing was one of the major challenges in the country the inability to afford decent housing affects marginalized and vulnerable groups the most and exacerbates their poverty, she told APP.

To provide housing facility to particular marginalized groups through targeted schemes, the government envisions a multitier approach, she said.

\395

Related Topics

Prime Minister Women Government Housing

Recent Stories

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces Phase- ..

47 seconds ago

Two US service members killed in Afghanistan helic ..

2 minutes ago

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPR ..

2 minutes ago

Sana decides to rest from int'l cricket, sends bes ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police to prepare roadmap for security a ..

2 minutes ago

Mobile phone imports increase over 48pc

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.