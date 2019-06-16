Govt to establish Baba Guru Nanak University as per international standard

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights and Minorities, Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said the Baba Guru Nanak University, recently announced in the budget speech, would be established as per international standard.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that almost all modern disciplines including Science, Agriculture, business Administration and Arts would be taught in the varsity.The varsity would also help improve soft image of the country especially across the globe, he added.

Mahinder Pal Singh lauded the Punjab government for earmarking funds for the proposed Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib district.

He informed that district Nankana was lacking any university and this university would surely facilitate the local students.

He said the district lacked not only a university but also good colleges.

About the university's project, Mahinder Pal Singh said that first time, the university was announced during the regime of ex-prime minister Shaukat Aziz. Similarly, the last PML-N government also promised but it could not even identify the site for the varsity.

In past, some PML-N politicians wanted to establish the varsity in Muridke or in Islamabad, however the project had fallen prey to politics, he observed.

About the proposed name of university, Mahinder Singh said the name, Baba Guru Nanak University, would give a good message to the world that Pakistan was promoting Names of leaders of other religions and it was a fair acknowledgment of minorities rights.

Mahinder Pal Singh hoped that the Sikh community, across the world, would also offer funds for making the university as an international standard institution.

He said the credit of the university project goes to the PTI government. In the beginning of 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the university and the PTI government earmarked funds in its first budget, he added.

About foundation stone laying ceremony of the varsity, the parliamentary secretary said the ceremony varsity would be held before November 2019 as he had discussed it with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.