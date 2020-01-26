UrduPoint.com
Govt To Launch Screening Programe For Controlling Hepatitis-C : Dr Mirza

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A wide range screening programe would be launched through out the country for controlling Hepatitis-C, among the masses, besides creating awareness to avoid spread of vulnerable disease.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza while talking to a private news channel program.

The young people of above 18 years of age, would have the facility of screening in public sector hospitals and for this, discussion was being made with foreign banks to fund a half a billion Dollar project, he said. By the end of 2023, we would be able to flush out the Hepatitis-C, from the country, he hoped.

About increasing number of polio cases in the country, Dr Zafar Mirza said the polio teams were facing problems in remote areas of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan.

Efforts were being made to involve people belonging to different school of thoughts so that they could convince the parents and locals living in far flung areas to bring their children for polio vaccination and drops. The government was determined to wipe out polio by the end of 2020, he said.

To a question about unregistered and sub-standard medicine being sold in the market, he said inspection teams were conducting raids to control manufacturing of the low quality medicine. He said a risk based inspection was being introduced in all parts of the country to check manufacturing and supplying of medicine.

Commenting on price hike in pharmaceutical sectors and impact on the poor people, he said that health card scheme launched by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government, was a silent revolution and that would help the poor segment of society.

