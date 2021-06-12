Govt to provide interest free loans to farmers, particularly small scale growers: Tarin

Minister for Finance, Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin on Saturday said the government was keen to develop agriculture sector on modern lines to enhance per-acre output of all major and minor crops which would help curtail increasing trend of food prices in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance, Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin on Saturday said the government was keen to develop agriculture sector on modern lines to enhance per-acre output of all major and minor crops which would help curtail increasing trend of food prices in the country.

Addressing the post budget press conference here, Tarin said the government has proposed special initiatives for the development of agriculture sector and prosperity of farming community in the country, adding that special emphasis was paid on small land holders up to 12.5 acres.

He said banking sector in the country was mobilized to extend credit facilities to far flung areas and to provided cheap loans to growers, particularly small land holdings to enhance agriculture output and alleviate poverty.

In this regard, he said every farming household would be provided Rs 250,000 interest free loan for purchasing agriculture inputs and Rs 200,000 for the purchasing tractor and other machinery to bring innovation and technological advancement in local agriculture sector.

To discourage the role of middle man and exploitation of farmers, marketing infrastructure would be developed and improved, he said adding that incentives and supports would be extended for farmers for establishing storage facilities that would also ensure proper rate of return to growers.

Shaukat Tarin said development of marketing services, cold storage facilities and building strategic reserves of food commodities would also help curb the menace of hoardings, artificial shortage of food commodities and practice of extra profiteering, adding that it would lead the country towards price stabilization in local markets.

The minister said skill development program would also be initiated in accordance to the need of respective areas for providing skilled work force to local industry.

\932