UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Submit Appeal In SC Against HC Decision Of Shehbaz Bail: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Govt to submit appeal in SC against HC decision of Shehbaz bail: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the government was going to submit an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) tomorrow against High Court decision regarding Shehbaz Sharif's bail.

Talking to a private news channel, he said case was proceeding in the court against Shehbaz Sharif but he wanted to escape from the country.

The minister said there were15 accused in Shehbaz Sharif case and three were absconders from them, adding Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on medical grounds but he did not admit in any hospital till date and now his guarantor Shehbaz Sharif was also wanted to go abroad.

He said the federal cabinet committee had approved the summary regarding to put the Shehbaz Sharif's name in Exit Control List (ECL) and the government would issue a notification about that matter in coming two days, adding Shehbaz Sharif could register review appeal in ministry of interior against putting his name on ECL during 15 days.

He said the interior ministry did not receive any notice from the court regarding that matter at yet.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional tenure and opposition would not succeed to topple his government.

Sheikh Rashid said the government would not only present budget of next year but would also pass that as successfully, adding Jehangir Tareen would not go against the prime minister.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Interior Ministry Exit Control List Budget Rashid Sunday From Government Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

37 seconds ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

2 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

3 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

4 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

4 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.