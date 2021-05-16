Govt to submit appeal in SC against HC decision of Shehbaz bail: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the government was going to submit an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) tomorrow against High Court decision regarding Shehbaz Sharif's bail.

Talking to a private news channel, he said case was proceeding in the court against Shehbaz Sharif but he wanted to escape from the country.

The minister said there were15 accused in Shehbaz Sharif case and three were absconders from them, adding Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on medical grounds but he did not admit in any hospital till date and now his guarantor Shehbaz Sharif was also wanted to go abroad.

He said the federal cabinet committee had approved the summary regarding to put the Shehbaz Sharif's name in Exit Control List (ECL) and the government would issue a notification about that matter in coming two days, adding Shehbaz Sharif could register review appeal in ministry of interior against putting his name on ECL during 15 days.

He said the interior ministry did not receive any notice from the court regarding that matter at yet.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his constitutional tenure and opposition would not succeed to topple his government.

Sheikh Rashid said the government would not only present budget of next year but would also pass that as successfully, adding Jehangir Tareen would not go against the prime minister.