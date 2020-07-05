UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Take Decision For Opening Tourism By Mid July: Zulfi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Govt to take decision for opening tourism by Mid July: Zulfi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Sunday said the decision to open tourism activities will be taken by Mid of July.

Talking to a private tv channel program, he said in the current situation, we could not take steps for opening domestic & foreign tourism because of coronavirus threat that may create trouble for tourists & domestic people of the area.

He said the work was in progress to build three-star & four-star hotels to facilitate the local & foreign tourists planning to visit this beautiful part of the region.

About PTDC restructuring, he said the reforms would be made to bring improvement & efficiency in the national institutions. He said, we have offered golden shake hands to employees of PTDC.

To a question of Roosevelt hotel, he said that the government was not going to sale out its assets.

Related Topics

Private TV Channel Hotel Visit Sale Progress May July Sunday Gold PTDC Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

36 minutes ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

51 minutes ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

51 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

51 minutes ago

ADEK launches campaign to engage students and pare ..

2 hours ago

Final slide complete on One Za’abeel’s The Lin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.