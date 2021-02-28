UrduPoint.com
Govt Trying To Complete Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I Project With Stipulated Time: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

Govt trying to complete Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I project with stipulated time: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema has said the government was trying its best to complete the Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I housing project within the stipulated time.

"We want the project to be completed in time so that the Federal employees can fulfill their dream of having own house," the minister said the other day.

He said the overal progress of the entire project was more than 40 percent, while the approach road, including 140-meter bridge over the Korang River, was 70 percent completed and the project was expected to be completed by the end of this year, a ministry official informed.

He said at the same time, special attention was being paid to gardening activities to create more healthy environment in the Green Enclave.

The official said the provision of sui gas, electricity, water supply is being worked on to ensure that all facilities are available to the allottees.

The balloting list would be available on the authority's website to facilitate the allottees of Bara Kahu Green Enclave-I, the official informed.

In the first phase, the balloting of 2,354 plots of different categories were conducted and those who had been issued POL (Provisional offer Letter) and submitted down payment were included in the balloting.

All the allotees were informed through newspapers to submit their dues and to would included in the balloting. The balloting of some 2,354 plots out of a total of 3,281 plots were conducted in the first phase.

The remaining allottees would be informed through notice or newspapers advertisement to submit their dues for including in next balloting, he said.

