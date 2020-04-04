UrduPoint.com
Govt Trying To Tackle Economic Issues In Corona Pandemic: Federal Minister Of Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 03:29 PM

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to tackle the economic issues during corona pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to tackle the economic issues during corona pandemic.

Talking in a Radio programme, he said there were three main schemes that were underway in the supervision of the federal government, while the schemes were purely for the deserving people.

Over 16 million people have applied for cash assistance package but only 4 million have been selected as the others were unable to fulfill the criteria, he added.

He said all the programmes initiated by the PTI government have no political influence, likings and dislikings. The payment would be made to deserving families through a transparent mechanism.

Fawad Ch appreciated that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a massive package for construction industry that would also create lots of job opportunities.

While with the reactivation of construction industries many other industries would also start operations, including sentries, tiles, paint and other rely on this industry. Moreover, engineers, plumbers, laborers and others would also get job opportunities, he added.

Fawad said the initiative of the government would be a great relief for people in current challenging time.

He said Pakistan has now started indigenous manufacturing of testing kits and sanitizers at very low cost that would be provided throughout the country.

The government was also motivating the graduates and researchers to come forward and play their roles and support the government to defeat COVID-19, he added.

