Govt wants strict laws to be imposed for exemplary punishments for rapists: Faisal Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that the government was working to make its criminal justice system more efficient with introducing police reforms and to set stronger penalties for rapists.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Javed said the govt was working on the comprehensive bill and it would be presented in the National Assembly, adding, government will pass the bill and the opposition should support it.

He stressed that we need to reform the ruined justice system in a way that punishment should be awarded in shortest time and there should be no reconciliation between aggrieved party and culprits.

He said that the government will introduce stricter punishments to prevent sexual abuses in the country.

"We will improve legislation to tighten punishments and bring cases to their logical conclusion," Javed said, adding, consensus is needed for public hangings of rapists.

"Those who support such monsters must also be given exemplary punishment," the senator urged.

"We have to ensure justice for the women and children that have been abused," he added.

Javed hoped the government is preparing amendments and "the whole nation will support us".

"Many cases of sexual abuse are unreported but we have to ensure the children and women who are subjected to rape crime are provided with prompt justice," he added.

He further criticized that PML-N government in Punjab always used the police department for their personal interests and ruined thana system.