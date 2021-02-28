Govt wants to bring transparency in senate elections: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the government wanted to bring transparency in the Senate elections that was why it was making sincere efforts to hold elections through open balloting.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the members of the treasury benches and allied political parties would cast their votes in favour of the government candidates during the upcoming senate elections and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the elections with a clear majority.

He said after winning the upcoming senate elections, PTI would be emerged as the largest political party in the Upper House of the Parliament.

The minister said the opposition did not want transparency in the senate elections as it wanted to continue corrupt practices.

Senator Shibli Faraz said all the corrupt leadership was together under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was leading it.

He said even the senior leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) including Maulana Sherani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed were blaming Maulana Fazlur Rehman for taking bribe during the last senate elections.

The opposition parties were responsible for destroying the country and elimination of moral ethics from the country's politics, he added.