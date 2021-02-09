UrduPoint.com
 Govt Will Follow SC’s Guidance On Senate Elections, Says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The Foreign Minister says that they have filed a petition before the top court for this purpose, because they have two options; either to seek guidance from the SC or make amendment in Constitution for which they had no two third majority in the parliament.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government would respect and follow the guidance which would be directed by the Supreme Court in connection with the Senate elections.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they had filed a petition in the court in this regards, because we had two options, either to seek guidance or make amendment in Constitution for which they had no two third majority in the parliament.

He said that the opposition parties had been demanding for open voting for senate elections in the past but now they are opposing it for political scoring.

The Foreign Minister said that the government has invited the opposition for dialogue and has provided a chance to them which they had already committed under charter of democracy.

Referring to the role of armed forces the Foreign Minister said that armed forces are protecting the borders and guard the security of the motherland. He said that politicians should not politicize the role of armed forces.

Paying tribute to the martyrs in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir he said that the government of Pakistan is raising the atrocities of Indian fascist regime against innocent Kashmiris at all world fora and continue its support to oppressed Kashmiris.

He said the government will never compromise on matters of national interest.

