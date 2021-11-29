Govt working to promote tourism in GB: Raja Nasir

Gilgit-Baltistan's Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archeology, and Youth Affairs Raja Nasir Ali Khan Monday said the government would take every possible step to ensure the socio-welfare uplift of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan's Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archeology, and Youth Affairs Raja Nasir Ali Khan Monday said the government would take every possible step to ensure the socio-welfare uplift of the people.

Talking to ptv, he said the GB government was working to improve infrastructure and connectivity as it would be helpful to promote tourism at there.

He said only 40 percent of the GB area were being used for tourism at yet, adding that the government was focusing on Gilgit-Baltistan and it would be considered prosperous area of the country.

The minister said in future, Gilgit Baltistan would play a role of the backbone of the national economy and Gb government was working to promote tourism on priority basis.

He said the youth of the area would be taken onboard as the government was providing jobs to them in tourism industry of GB, adding the government was using modern techniques to introduce E-making and E- business and establishing Information technology parks in different places for the youth.

Raja Nasir said a successful youth could be made a successful nation, he said adding that the GB government witnessed record increase in tourism industry.

He said the GB government, in collaboration with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), was taking multiple initiatives to boost tourism by improving air access to the area.

He said the Cellular company would provide best services for the area in next year as tourism would be help full to boost economic activities from GB.

Road infrastructure was being upgraded, he said, adding incomplete road projects left by the previous government was being completed on war-footing to improve tourists' access to the new and unexplored tourist sites in GB.

He said the GB government's main focus was to promote the valley as a winter sports and adventure tourism destination by arranging festivals and competitions.