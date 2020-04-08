UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt.not To Compromise On Accountability: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Govt.not to compromise on accountability: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said the government would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability because it was the core objective of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not leave any mafia as he strongly believed in accountability without any discrimination.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a trend that accountability would be for everyone because no one was above the law.

Murad Saeed said prices of sugar and wheat had also increased in the past but no one had showed the courage to investigate and publish reports like the current government had done.

He said the whole opposition was united and made noise in the parliament when the government decided to open the cases of IPPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament TV Government Wheat Opposition

Recent Stories

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

11 minutes ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

11 minutes ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

11 minutes ago

UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Says Suppor ..

14 minutes ago

France's Chief Epidemiologist Says Lockdown Must B ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.