Govt.not to compromise on accountability: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday said the government would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability because it was the core objective of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not leave any mafia as he strongly believed in accountability without any discrimination.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a trend that accountability would be for everyone because no one was above the law.

Murad Saeed said prices of sugar and wheat had also increased in the past but no one had showed the courage to investigate and publish reports like the current government had done.

He said the whole opposition was united and made noise in the parliament when the government decided to open the cases of IPPs.