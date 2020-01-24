Grand Democratic Alliance Leaders meet Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Leaders Arbab Ghulam Rahim and Younas Saeen met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House on Friday.

The separately held meetings discussed the Federal government's ongoing development projects in the province, resolution of issues being faced by masses on priority basis and the steps taken by the government for stabilizing the economy in detail, said a statement.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in his meeting with GDA Leader Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in law and order situation of the province, resolution of the issues of citizens of Sindh and improvement of lifestyle of the people of province.

He said that collective efforts were the need of hour for betterment of the people. Consultation of all the stakeholders would prove to be fruitful for the lasting resolution of the issues.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim assured the governor of full support to the federal government for progress and prosperity of the province.

In his meeting with Younas Saeen, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the incumbent government wanted to work in coordination with all the stakeholders for betterment of the province.

GDA Leader Younas Saeen said the federal government would be fully cooperated for the prosperity of the people of Sindh.