Grand Katcha Operation Continued On 60th Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Grand Katcha operation of Punjab Police continued on the 60th day and the brave soldiers of the police continued their intelligence-based operations, thwarting the nefarious intentions of the Katcha dacoits

The IG Punjab said that the police teams are always ready and willing to maintain law and order in the cleared areas and ensure the protection of life and property of the people along with the destruction of the criminals. He directed that targeted operations and intelligence-based operations of police teams should be expedited to nab criminals and ensure the elimination of robbers as well as their facilitators.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that twelve dangerous dacoits were killed, more than eight were injured, 26 surrendered while 51 dacoits were arrested during the operation. The spokesperson said that around 60,000 acres of land considered as no-go area was cleared while 03 police community schools and 02 dispensaries were established in the cleared areas.

The spokesman of the Punjab Police further said that during the operation, the police destroyed dozens of secret hideouts, ambushes and fronts of the Katcha criminals, while among the weapons recovered from the dacoits were machine guns (anti-aircraft), rocket launchers, G3., SMGs, LMGs, Kalashnikovs, Repeaters, hand grenades and hundreds of bullets.

Moreover writ of the state has been established after clearing the areas of Kachi Moro, Kacha Jamal, Kacha Imrani, Chak Kapra, Chak Chirag Shah, Jongo Thandi, Khairpur Bambili, Chak Chandia, Rakh Shahwali. Head money criminals including Bangiani, Sukhani, Imrani, Lund, Dalani, Pitt and Sadani gangs were forced to flee.

Police pickets have also been established in cleared areas. RPO DG Khan and DPO Rajanpur are present along with the jawans on the front line in the Katcha operation.

