Grant Approved For PTV Quetta's Cameramen Died In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Grant approved for PTV Quetta's cameramen died in road accident

Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah on Friday approved financial assistance for the families of PTV Quetta Center's Chief Cameraman Ahmed Khan Solangi and Cameraman Zafar Ali, who died in a road crash the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah on Friday approved financial assistance for the families of ptv Quetta Center's Chief Cameraman Ahmed Khan Solangi and Cameraman Zafar Ali, who died in a road crash the other day.

The decision was taken in line with the directives of Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi and Secretary Information Shahera Shahid, said a news release.

The grant of Rs 2.4 million was approved for the family of Chief Cameraman Ahmed Khan Solangi and Rs 1.5. million for the family of Cameraman Zafar Ali.

According to the PTV MD, the welfare of its employees was always a priority for the management.

He said the late employees gave coverage to the country through camera, and their services for the institution would always be remembered.

He said the PTV shared the grief of the bereaved families of the cameramen.

