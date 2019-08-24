Growers urged to cultivate approved canola varieties by Oct 20

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola from September and complete it by October 20 to get maximum yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola from September and complete it by October 20 to get maximum yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP on Saturday that the farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the Agriculture Department during office timing, he added.