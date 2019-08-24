Growers Urged To Cultivate Approved Canola Varieties By Oct 20
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:33 PM
The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola from September and complete it by October 20 to get maximum yield
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola from September and complete it by October 20 to get maximum yield.
A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP on Saturday that the farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.
More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the Agriculture Department during office timing, he added.