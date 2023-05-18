GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 conference aims to delve into next-generation connectivity

GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 international conference concluded in Azerbaijan city of Baku objective was to delve into next-generation connectivity, ubiquitous digitalization and open technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 international conference concluded in Azerbaijan city of Baku objective was to delve into next-generation connectivity, ubiquitous digitalization and open technologies.

This year, leaders from across the tech ecosystem, mobile networks, governments, connected industries, Influential regional, global experts and policymakers debated how to harness the power of technology � and work towards a better future for all.�� The event was held in the presence of Mats Granridin, Director general of the GSMA, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Zarina Zeynalova, President of "Azercell Telecom" LLC, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia President of Carrier Business Group An Jian and other senior officials.

In the first session of the "Digital sustainability for future development" conference, the speakers highlighted the impact of modern technologies on society and the importance of innovation in sustainable development.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Universal Service Fund (USF) Pakistan, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary represented the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunication at the M360 Eurasia Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, organized by GSMA, said a news release received here.

Chaudhary delivered an enlightening presentation on Emerging Technologies in Financial Industry.

He discussed the transformative power of emerging technologies, challenges faced by the industry in developing countries, and Pakistan's remarkable fintech journey along with valuable insights and recommendations on policy and regulatory frameworks.

Chaudhary discussed the critical role and use of emerging technologies in shaping the financial markets and emphasized on Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) as catalysts that revolutionize the industry, providing new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric solutions.

Addressing the challenges specific to developing countries, the presentation shed light on the unique obstacles and opportunities faced by fintech.

Through in-depth analysis and case studies, the audience gained valuable insights into the dynamics of fintech adoption and growth in these regions.

The session emphasized the importance of a well-defined policy and regulatory framework to nurture fintech innovation.

Recommendations were shared to create an enabling environment that fosters entrepreneurship, ensures consumer protection, and maintains financial stability.