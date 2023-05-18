UrduPoint.com

GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 Conference Aims To Delve Into Next-generation Connectivity

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 06:43 PM

GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 conference aims to delve into next-generation connectivity

GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 international conference concluded in Azerbaijan city of Baku objective was to delve into next-generation connectivity, ubiquitous digitalization and open technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 international conference concluded in Azerbaijan city of Baku objective was to delve into next-generation connectivity, ubiquitous digitalization and open technologies.

This year, leaders from across the tech ecosystem, mobile networks, governments, connected industries, Influential regional, global experts and policymakers debated how to harness the power of technology � and work towards a better future for all.�� The event was held in the presence of Mats Granridin, Director general of the GSMA, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Zarina Zeynalova, President of "Azercell Telecom" LLC, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia President of Carrier Business Group An Jian and other senior officials.

In the first session of the "Digital sustainability for future development" conference, the speakers highlighted the impact of modern technologies on society and the importance of innovation in sustainable development.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Universal Service Fund (USF) Pakistan, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary represented the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunication at the M360 Eurasia Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, organized by GSMA, said a news release received here.

Chaudhary delivered an enlightening presentation on Emerging Technologies in Financial Industry.

He discussed the transformative power of emerging technologies, challenges faced by the industry in developing countries, and Pakistan's remarkable fintech journey along with valuable insights and recommendations on policy and regulatory frameworks.

Chaudhary discussed the critical role and use of emerging technologies in shaping the financial markets and emphasized on Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) as catalysts that revolutionize the industry, providing new opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric solutions.

Addressing the challenges specific to developing countries, the presentation shed light on the unique obstacles and opportunities faced by fintech.

Through in-depth analysis and case studies, the audience gained valuable insights into the dynamics of fintech adoption and growth in these regions.

The session emphasized the importance of a well-defined policy and regulatory framework to nurture fintech innovation.

Recommendations were shared to create an enabling environment that fosters entrepreneurship, ensures consumer protection, and maintains financial stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Business Mobile Baku Jian Azerbaijan Middle East Market Event All From Industry Asia Huawei

Recent Stories

Despite standout performance Pak U19 team need imp ..

Despite standout performance Pak U19 team need improvement: Sabih

43 seconds ago
 US Revokes Export Privileges of Russia's Smartavia ..

US Revokes Export Privileges of Russia's Smartavia Airlines for 180 Days - Comme ..

45 seconds ago
 Three UMC cases registered in SSC examination

Three UMC cases registered in SSC examination

47 seconds ago
 Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates ..

Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates 250 students in BS and MS prog ..

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) serves f ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) serves final notices on govt, semi gov ..

3 minutes ago
 Nation unites in condemnation of May 9 attacks on ..

Nation unites in condemnation of May 9 attacks on military installations, martyr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.