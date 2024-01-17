‘Gur Mela & Cultural Festival” begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A three-day ‘Gur Mela & Cultural Festival' started at the Agriculture Heritage Museum under the aegis of Directorate of Farms, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, here on Wednesday.

The stalls of simple Gur (jaggery), nuts mixed Gur, special desi ghee-wala Gur, 'Meethi Lassi', Gur-wali chae, 'Gol Gappay, green tea, Ganne Ka Rus (sugarcane juice), 'Saag', Makai Ki Roti, horse riding, camel riding, tonga riding, cultural stalls and paintings show are important features of the event.

Director Farms Dr Muhammad Shahid Ibne Zamir said the event had been designed especially for school children to provide them with recreational facilities and introduce traditional cultural foods.

A large number of children from various schools including Laboratory Boys and Girls Schools, Divisional Public School, City School, Roots were present at the festival. The children enjoyed watching ‘Belna’ 'Kharas', 'Kohly', and preparation of Gur process.

People belonging to different walks of life also thronged the university to enjoy the colours of 'Gur Mela & Cultural Festival' despite severe cold.

The event will continue till January 19.