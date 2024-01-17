Open Menu

‘Gur Mela & Cultural Festival” Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM

‘Gur Mela & Cultural Festival” begins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A three-day ‘Gur Mela & Cultural Festival' started at the Agriculture Heritage Museum under the aegis of Directorate of Farms, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, here on Wednesday.

The stalls of simple Gur (jaggery), nuts mixed Gur, special desi ghee-wala Gur, 'Meethi Lassi', Gur-wali chae, 'Gol Gappay, green tea, Ganne Ka Rus (sugarcane juice), 'Saag', Makai Ki Roti, horse riding, camel riding, tonga riding, cultural stalls and paintings show are important features of the event.

Director Farms Dr Muhammad Shahid Ibne Zamir said the event had been designed especially for school children to provide them with recreational facilities and introduce traditional cultural foods.

A large number of children from various schools including Laboratory Boys and Girls Schools, Divisional Public School, City School, Roots were present at the festival. The children enjoyed watching ‘Belna’ 'Kharas', 'Kohly', and preparation of Gur process.

People belonging to different walks of life also thronged the university to enjoy the colours of 'Gur Mela & Cultural Festival' despite severe cold.

The event will continue till January 19.

Related Topics

Agriculture Tonga January Event From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people inju ..

Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspa ..

Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran

39 minutes ago
 PM vows to provide conducive environment to privat ..

PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..

42 minutes ago
 Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

2 hours ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

2 hours ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

15 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

15 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

15 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan