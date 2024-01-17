‘Gur Mela & Cultural Festival” Begins
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A three-day ‘Gur Mela & Cultural Festival' started at the Agriculture Heritage Museum under the aegis of Directorate of Farms, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, here on Wednesday.
The stalls of simple Gur (jaggery), nuts mixed Gur, special desi ghee-wala Gur, 'Meethi Lassi', Gur-wali chae, 'Gol Gappay, green tea, Ganne Ka Rus (sugarcane juice), 'Saag', Makai Ki Roti, horse riding, camel riding, tonga riding, cultural stalls and paintings show are important features of the event.
Director Farms Dr Muhammad Shahid Ibne Zamir said the event had been designed especially for school children to provide them with recreational facilities and introduce traditional cultural foods.
A large number of children from various schools including Laboratory Boys and Girls Schools, Divisional Public School, City School, Roots were present at the festival. The children enjoyed watching ‘Belna’ 'Kharas', 'Kohly', and preparation of Gur process.
People belonging to different walks of life also thronged the university to enjoy the colours of 'Gur Mela & Cultural Festival' despite severe cold.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM optimistic about political, economic stability after general elections1 minute ago
-
EPI director for timely Pneumonia vaccination for kids1 minute ago
-
Tense confrontation unfolds at judicial lockup between police and lawyers1 minute ago
-
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured3 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM orders to upgrade Multan roads11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur visits SRSO complex11 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University's session on research opportunities21 minutes ago
-
Youth killed on road21 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of hoarded urea recovered31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran39 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders condemn India for using brutal tactics to muzzle Kashmiris’ voice for freedom41 minutes ago
-
Walk held against use of plastic shopping bags41 minutes ago