Gwadar seaport 'economic game changer': Naeem

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that Gwadar Seaport in an economic game changer in the development of Pakistan.

With the completion of this project, the access of Pakistan's products to the markets of South Asian countries would be easy and local youth would get employment opportunities, he said.

In a statement issued here, he said the former Federal government had shown "hostility to Pakistan by closing the Gwadar's CPEC projects and damaged relations with other countries, including Pakistan's long-time friend China", which he added, cost Pakistan and its people.

After taking over the federal government, the PML-N not only accelerated the pace of work on Gwadar Port and CPEC projects but also improved relations with other friendly countries, including China.

He said due to these measures, investment was coming into the country, which would bring economic stability to Pakistan.

He said that the completion of energy, road, rail infrastructure, industrial zones, and technology projects under CPEC would speed up the business activities in the entire region.

He also hoped that with the activation of Gwadar port and the completion of CPEC projects, a new era of development and prosperity would begin in the country and new employment opportunities to be created for the educated youth, which would help to unemployment in the country