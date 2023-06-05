UrduPoint.com

Gwadar Seaport 'economic Game Changer': Naeem

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Gwadar seaport 'economic game changer': Naeem

The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that Gwadar Seaport in an economic game changer in the development of Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that Gwadar Seaport in an economic game changer in the development of Pakistan.

With the completion of this project, the access of Pakistan's products to the markets of South Asian countries would be easy and local youth would get employment opportunities, he said.

In a statement issued here, he said the former Federal government had shown "hostility to Pakistan by closing the Gwadar's CPEC projects and damaged relations with other countries, including Pakistan's long-time friend China", which he added, cost Pakistan and its people.

After taking over the federal government, the PML-N not only accelerated the pace of work on Gwadar Port and CPEC projects but also improved relations with other friendly countries, including China.

He said due to these measures, investment was coming into the country, which would bring economic stability to Pakistan.

He said that the completion of energy, road, rail infrastructure, industrial zones, and technology projects under CPEC would speed up the business activities in the entire region.

He also hoped that with the activation of Gwadar port and the completion of CPEC projects, a new era of development and prosperity would begin in the country and new employment opportunities to be created for the educated youth, which would help to unemployment in the country

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Road CPEC Gwadar Market Muslim Government Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews DET’s strategy to ac ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews DET’s strategy to achieve goals of Dubai Economic ..

3 minutes ago
 TDAP chief for promoting local industry

TDAP chief for promoting local industry

7 minutes ago
 FAA Confirms 4 Killed in Cessna Crash That Shocked ..

FAA Confirms 4 Killed in Cessna Crash That Shocked Washington With Sonic Boom

5 minutes ago
 US Ready to Engage With Russia, China on Arms Cont ..

US Ready to Engage With Russia, China on Arms Control - State Department

5 minutes ago
 EU Extends Import Restrictions on Ukrainian Food P ..

EU Extends Import Restrictions on Ukrainian Food Products Until September 15

20 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to make anti-polio drive as succ ..

Steps being taken to make anti-polio drive as successful: DC Quetta

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.