UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hafeez For Making Self-defence Training Compulsory In Universities, Colleges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:34 PM

Hafeez for making self-defence training compulsory in universities, colleges

Punjab Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez here on Monday stressed the need for making self-defence training compulsory in all colleges and universities of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez here on Monday stressed the need for making self-defence training compulsory in all colleges and universities of the province.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 'Self-Defence Workshop for Women', organized by the Center of Advance Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) Rawalpindi, an affiliated institute of Government College University Faisalabad.

The provincial minister lauded the management of the institute for providing quality education in coordination with the relevant industry, hence creating a conducive environment to create professionals instead of standard degree holders.

He said that it was unprecedented in the city that an institution was providing education that guarantees jobs to the students in future.

On the occasion, Managing Director CASHT, Tayyab H Malik briefed the minister about the services of the faculty and students in their fight against Coronavirus.

He informed the minister that the institute thoroughly analyzes every detail�future job opportunities and affiliation with industry etc�before initiating any degree programme, adding that this strategy ensures that the pass-outs of this institute were not only degree holders but were professionals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the institute had organized the self-defence workshop with an aim to sensitize and train students, particularly female students to learn self-defence for their protection.

The national level coach and marshal Art black-belt, Asad Abbasi and youth Marshall Artist Iqra Waheed (Yellow Belt) provided self-defence training to the students. The students also demonstrated their skills during the ceremony.

Later, the participants were provided certificates for participating in the workshop.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Job Rashid Rawalpindi Women GCUF All Industry Coach Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New start date for virus-delayed Olympic torch rel ..

33 seconds ago

Beijing passes law to protect medical whistleblowe ..

35 seconds ago

13 profiteers fined in faisalabad

39 seconds ago

Masood urges Kashmiri youth living abroad to take ..

11 minutes ago

Roudha and Irene bag top honours at DSC’s Shuttl ..

13 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif arrives at LHC to attend hearing of ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.