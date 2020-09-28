Hafeez for making self-defence training compulsory in universities, colleges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez here on Monday stressed the need for making self-defence training compulsory in all colleges and universities of the province.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 'Self-Defence Workshop for Women', organized by the Center of Advance Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) Rawalpindi, an affiliated institute of Government College University Faisalabad.

The provincial minister lauded the management of the institute for providing quality education in coordination with the relevant industry, hence creating a conducive environment to create professionals instead of standard degree holders.

He said that it was unprecedented in the city that an institution was providing education that guarantees jobs to the students in future.

On the occasion, Managing Director CASHT, Tayyab H Malik briefed the minister about the services of the faculty and students in their fight against Coronavirus.

He informed the minister that the institute thoroughly analyzes every detail�future job opportunities and affiliation with industry etc�before initiating any degree programme, adding that this strategy ensures that the pass-outs of this institute were not only degree holders but were professionals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the institute had organized the self-defence workshop with an aim to sensitize and train students, particularly female students to learn self-defence for their protection.

The national level coach and marshal Art black-belt, Asad Abbasi and youth Marshall Artist Iqra Waheed (Yellow Belt) provided self-defence training to the students. The students also demonstrated their skills during the ceremony.

Later, the participants were provided certificates for participating in the workshop.