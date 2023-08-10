Open Menu

Hafiz Naeem To Be Defeated In General Election Like LG Polls: Senator Mehdi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 08:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Senator Waqar Mehdi on Thursday said that Jamaat-e-Islami's Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman will be defeated in the next general elections as like local body elections.

Reacting to Hafi Naeem Rehman's remarks in a press conference against PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Mehdi said that Jamaat-e-Islami has always done nothing but mislead the nation.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman wants to become the emir of Jamaat-e-Islami by making rhetoric against Bilawal Bhutto, Senator Waqar Mehdi said and added that Jamaat-e-Islami is afraid of the public popularity of Pakistan People's Party.

He addressed Hafiz Naeem and asked him to be ready for a crushing defeat in the general elections after the mayorship.

