Hafiz Salman Butt Laid To Rest

Fri 29th January 2021 | 08:35 PM

Central leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan and former member National and Punjab assemblies Hafiz Salman Butt was laid to rest in Miani Sahab graveyard, here on Friday

Earlier, funeral prayer of Hafiz Salman Butt was offered after Juma prayer at JI headquarters Mansoorah while JI leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees led the prayer. JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, Vice President Liaqat Baloch, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf's Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, party workers, students and labour unions leaders and a large number of people from various walks of life attended the prayer.

Addressing the gathering, JI Chief Sirajul Haq paid rich tributes to Hafiz Salman Butt for his remarkable contribution towards democracy and ensuring rights to labour and students community.

The speakers vowed to continue mission of Hafiz Salman for the welfare of less privileged communities of the country.

Hafiz Salman Butt passed away after protracted illness at the age of 65 in a local hospital last night.

He was elected member National Assembly first time in 1985. He remained President of the Pakistan Railways Prem Labour Union for a long time. Butt also remained Nazim of the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, student wing of JI. Hafiz Salman Butt also was elected Emir JI Lahore and was considered as a brave and out spoken political leader.

Emir JI Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq, General Secretary JI Amirul Azeem, Deputy Chief of the JI Liaqat Baloch, Deputy Chief of the JI Mian Muhammad Aslam, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Asadullah Bhutto Advocate, Muhammad Javed Kasuri, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, Mairajul Huda Siddiqui, Dr. Tariq Saleem, Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Abdul Rashid Turabi, Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Muhammad Abdul Shakoor, Qaiser Sharif, and other leaders of the political and religious parties while expressing grief and sorrow over the death of Hafiz Salman Butt have offered condolences with the bereaved family.

