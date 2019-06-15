Haider pays rich tributes to shaheed Shujaat Bukhari:

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) : Jun 14 (APP):Paying rich tributes to veteran Kashmiri journalist, writer and intellectual late Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari Shaheed on his first martyrdom anniversary being commemorated at both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir with due solemnity and reverence, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Syed Shujat Bukhari was an energetic and intelligent voice the suppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony held in the State's metropolis on Friday to mark the martyrdom day of the the veteran Kashmiri journalist who was martyred by unknown gunmen in occupied Srinagar this day last year, Farooq Haider said that Jammu & Kashmir had been deprived of a man of exceptional capabilities by Indian occupation forces as he was a blunt voice against their atrocities and human rights abuses in the bleeding vale of Kashmir.

The 'jehad' with pen of Bukhari, Editor of leading Kashmiri daily Rising Kashmir, appearing from Sraingar, was the torch bearer for the state's newspapers and journalist fraternity, he remarked. Motherland rarely produced sons like him that bring pride to it, the Prime Minister Haider said Bukhari was targeted on the day when the report of UN Human Rights Commission on human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir appeared.

Bukhari and his friends had great contribution to that report, he noted.

The AJK Premier said that shaheed Shujat Bukhari's efforts to unite the journalists of both divides of Kashmir and his journalistic services would always be remembered.

Haider underlined that late Bukhari always interacted with the staff of the AJK state and national newspapers whenever he visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said Bukhari consistently highlighted Kashmir issue the world over till he breathed his last.

"Bukhari always believed in the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue through implementation of the exercise of the Kashmiris birth right to self-determination", he said.

"He was targeted by Indian intelligence agencies when he was on his way to home outside his office in Srinagar on way to his home from his professional duties in his office", Haider said.

The AJK Prime Minister said that best way to pay rich tribute to Shaheed Bukhari was to renew the pledge continue the mission of the departed soul till the achievement of the goal – set by Bukhari for the Kashmir cause through his high intellect and pen, he added. Ends / APP / AHR.