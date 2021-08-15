UrduPoint.com

Haji Shaukat Inaugurates Renovated Asiya Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:20 PM

Haji Shaukat inaugurates renovated Asiya Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary for Interior, Haji Shaukat Ali Sunday inaugurated Asiya Park for the people of the locality.

The park situated inside Peshawar city in thickly populated locality has been renovated and equipped with recreational facilities.

The residents of the localities have appreciated the efforts of Haji Shaukat Ali and have accorded him warm welcome on arrival to the park.

On this occasion, the Parliamentary Secretary for Interior also hoisted national flag in the park.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sunday

Recent Stories

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 millio ..

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 million new hotel project

25 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of p ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of participants of Sandooq Al Wata ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

55 minutes ago
 Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful jou ..

Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful journey

1 hour ago
 MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis select ..

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis selected for UAE Analog Mission#1

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies efforts to protect marine envi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.