Haji Shaukat inaugurates renovated Asiya Park

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary for Interior, Haji Shaukat Ali Sunday inaugurated Asiya Park for the people of the locality.

The park situated inside Peshawar city in thickly populated locality has been renovated and equipped with recreational facilities.

The residents of the localities have appreciated the efforts of Haji Shaukat Ali and have accorded him warm welcome on arrival to the park.

On this occasion, the Parliamentary Secretary for Interior also hoisted national flag in the park.