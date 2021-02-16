Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested over violation of ECP’s code of conduct

(@fidahassanain)

Haleem Adil Sheikh who is PTI leader and also Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly was arrested over charges of moving freely with guards and visiting polling stations in PS-88.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested by police for allegedly committing violation of the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan during the voting process in by-polls of PS-88.

The ECP took strict action against Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested when he was moving freely in PS-88 constituency along with his guards and was visiting various by-elections. The authorities directed Haleem Adil Sheikh to immediately leave the premises of the constituency but he could not due to which he was arrested.

Public office holder under the ECP code of conduct could not visit polling stations.

But he was making frequent visits of the constituency since the voting started in by-election of PS-88.

“Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested over violation of Code of Conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan,” said The Spokesperson.

The central election cell of PS-88 had complained ECP head office regarding alleged violations of Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The ECP was organizing by-polls on two vacant seats of Sindh Assembly and one seat of Balochistan Assembly.

The relevant authorities have made strict security arrangements as police and Rangers personnel were deputed there outside the polling stations.

Police officials were deployed inside the polling stations.