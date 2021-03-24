Haleem asks IGP Sindh to resign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Wednesday asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to resign as the police had become a force of drug-peddlers under his command.

Talking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Sheikh, who is also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President, claimed that the drugs worth of billions of rupees were recovered by the Anti-Narcotics Force from Station House Officer (SHO) Karan Singh in Mirwah Gorchani, Mirpurkhas. The SHO was in fact the frontman of Hari Ram, he alleged. Besides the recovery of drugs valuing Rs1.87billion, arms were also recovered from his house, he added.

Haleem said the poor people of Sindh were deprived of basic facilities.

Anwar Shah, a resident of Ratodero, Larkana, he said died because he was not provided an ambulance in Shahpur Chakar area of Sanghar. He begged in the streets as he had no money to hire an ambulance.

The PTI leader said the Sindh Health Department had a budget of over Rs 200 billion, but the poor people were deprived of medicines and ambulance service. Some Rs 920 million were earmarked for dogs' castration, but the amount was not spent for the purpose.

Referring to the Broadsheet case, he said all those who had looted the national wealth would have to face accountability.

To a question, Haleem said the cracks in unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement were visible now.