UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haleem Asks IGP Sindh To Resign

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Haleem asks IGP Sindh to resign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Wednesday asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to resign as the police had become a force of drug-peddlers under his command.

Talking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Sheikh, who is also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President, claimed that the drugs worth of billions of rupees were recovered by the Anti-Narcotics Force from Station House Officer (SHO) Karan Singh in Mirwah Gorchani, Mirpurkhas. The SHO was in fact the frontman of Hari Ram, he alleged. Besides the recovery of drugs valuing Rs1.87billion, arms were also recovered from his house, he added.

Haleem said the poor people of Sindh were deprived of basic facilities.

Anwar Shah, a resident of Ratodero, Larkana, he said died because he was not provided an ambulance in Shahpur Chakar area of Sanghar. He begged in the streets as he had no money to hire an ambulance.

The PTI leader said the Sindh Health Department had a budget of over Rs 200 billion, but the poor people were deprived of medicines and ambulance service. Some Rs 920 million were earmarked for dogs' castration, but the amount was not spent for the purpose.

Referring to the Broadsheet case, he said all those who had looted the national wealth would have to face accountability.

To a question, Haleem said the cracks in unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement were visible now.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Poor Drugs Budget Died Larkana Alliance Sanghar Shahpur Ratodero Money Media All From Billion Million Opposition Broadsheet

Recent Stories

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

4 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

18 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

27 minutes ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

40 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

40 minutes ago

Blinken to Say in NATO Speech US Will Not Force Al ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.