Haleem Vows To Expose PPP Leader's Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

Haleem vows to expose PPP leader's corruption

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has vowed to continue exposing PPP leaders involved in crimes and selling narcotics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has vowed to continue exposing PPP leaders involved in crimes and selling narcotics.

He informed that he was first served with a legal notice after he had exposed a provincial minister for his direct links with the hardened criminals adding that he had again received a legal notice from Saeed Ghani after he had exposed him for his involvement in patronizing the drug-dealers in Karachi, said a statement here.

"I have received legal notices from both ministers happily since I firmly believe that both ministers are involved in such ghastly acts," he said and made it clear that he was not the person to come under any pressure after receiving such notices.

Sheikh said that neither he was afraid of such notices nor would submit the replies of these notices.

He said that the gangs of the criminals operating in kacha areas of Sindh were being harboured and protected by those living in the posh areas.

The PTI leader said that he would again expose both PPP ministers by producing the proof of their criminal activities in the courts.

He said that the report prepared and submitted by the former SSP of Shikarpur district Dr Rizwan who were patronizing the criminals in the troubled districts of the province.

Sheikh said that the PPP ministers were trying to pressurize him on the directions of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He alleged that Saeed Ghani was directly involved in the open selling of narcotics in Chanesar Goth. The PTI leader said that it was the high time to expose the corrupt rulers of Sindh.

