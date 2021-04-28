Hamad Azhar assures to start work on all approved power, gas projects for Lakki district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar Wednesday assured that work on all approved power and gas projects for Lakki Marwat would be started soon.

Talking to prominent and senior parliamentarian, Humayun Saifullah and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan during a call on meeting at his office in Islamabad, he issued instructions to the concerned authorities to immediately start work on approved projects, said a press release issued here.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister Hamad Azhar for taking interest in development of backward districts of Khyber Pakhtunklhwa, they apprised the minister about already approved projects for district Lakki.

They said that former Minister Omar Ayub Khan started work on 132 KV Lucky City and Tajuri grid stations, replacement of Noring to Pezo and other transmission lines, supply of gas to deprived population of 35 villages of the district including Noring and Lucky cities, Noring.

They discussed the power sector and gas supply projects for the district, including installation of separate high power transformers, power load shedding and small dams at Tajzai and Pezo grid stations.