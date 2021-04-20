Hammad Azhar formally taken charge of Energy Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has formally taken charge of Ministry of Energy.

Secretary Power Division and officers of the Ministry of Energy welcomed Hammad Azhar on his arrival to the ministry, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Secretary Power Division apprised the new minister on affairs of Power Division.

Hammad Azhar will take individual briefings from each organization of the ministry.