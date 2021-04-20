UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hammad Azhar Formally Taken Charge Of Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Hammad Azhar formally taken charge of Energy Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has formally taken charge of Ministry of Energy.

Secretary Power Division and officers of the Ministry of Energy welcomed Hammad Azhar on his arrival to the ministry, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Secretary Power Division apprised the new minister on affairs of Power Division.

Hammad Azhar will take individual briefings from each organization of the ministry.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE agreed to promote bilateral trade, e ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan records 137 more deaths due to COVID-19

10 minutes ago

Dana Gas KRI collections at $53 million year-to-da ..

16 minutes ago

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of ..

29 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE tackles virus crisis with telling ..

31 minutes ago

India reports daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 259, ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.